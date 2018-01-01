At Hasbro, we know kids and families everywhere share our passion for protecting our planet,
which is why we’re proud to launch our new
Hasbro Toy Recycling pilot program.
Keep your memories,
recycle your toys and games.
Recycling your well-loved Hasbro toys and games is easy.
Join our Hasbro Toy
Recycling pilot program
Select your well-loved
Hasbro toys and games
for recycling
Print your shipping label
and drop off your
packaged box
Join our pilot program today
We’re partnering with TerraCycle® to pilot a recycling program to help you responsibly dispose of your well-loved Hasbro toys and games.
Visit the TerraCycle® site and get started!
Select your well-loved Hasbro toys and games
Gather the Hasbro toys and games you would like to recycle and box them up.
Print your shipping label and drop off your package
Print the free shipping label provided by TerraCycle® and drop off your box for shipping.
Package your Hasbro toys and games then take a photo and share it on social media.
Giving Old Toys a New Life
All Hasbro toys and games collected through this pilot program will be recycled into new materials and products including play spaces, flower pots, and park benches!
Want to do more?
Check out these sustainability tips for simple actions you can take to help our environment.
Together, let’s recycle and help to create a more sustainable world for future generations!